Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra says ‘Mein tab tak fair khel sakta hu jab tak…’ during Ticket to Finale task; here’s why he got triggered

Bigg Boss 18 contestants and viewers are eagerly counting the days to the Grand Finale. In tonight’s (January 8) episode, the housemates will take part in the Ticket To Finale task, which will be a turning point in deciding the fate of the contestants. Ahead of the episode, the latest promos gave a glimpse of the drama that will unfold during the task.

Going by the promo, it seems Rajat Dalal will be the moderator of the Ticket To Finale task. One of the promos shows the contestants racing to collect the eggs and run back to Rajat to give them and take real eggs in return. Avinash Mishra reaches Rajat first and the latter questions him, “Kis ke liye khel rahe ho? (For whom are you playing?)” The actor replies that he is playing for himself.

Check out the Bigg Boss 18 promos below:

Rajat says he likes people who play for themselves. In the next round, Vivian reaches first and he gives the same response that he is playing for himself. Rajat says he wants to treat him as the ‘ladla’ and gives him 5 eggs. However, when comes Karan Veer Mehra’s turn, Rajat gives him only 4 eggs after knowing that he is playing for Chum Darang.

The two contestants get into an argument as Karan says Rajat is being unfair toward him. The latter tells everyone that they can play for others or for themselves, but he will give them eggs depending on his mood.

Another promo shows Karan and Aviansh getting into a banter during the task. As Karan falls while running, he tells Avinash, “Thoda toh sharam karo (Be a little ashamed).” Mishra replied, “Mein taab tak fair khel sakta hu jab taak mere sath fair khela jaaye (I will play fair as long as others are playing fair with me).”

The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Finale week mein kaunsa daavedar maarega baazi? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, aaj se Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

