Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra taunts close friend Vivian Dsena after latter apologizes to Chum Darang; 'trophy bhi…'

Vivian Dsena announced that he would not accept the Time God title and expressed his will to give it to Chum Darang. The actress did not accept the same, and later, the Madhubala actor apologized to Chum for his aggressive gameplay during the task. Seeing him do this, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh expressed disappointment in him with the former, declaring that Dsena doesn't deserve to be in the final week.

The makers have now released a new promo that shows Avinash Mishra boldly confronting Vivian Dsena for saying sorry to Chum Darang and giving away his title to her. The Nath actor mentions that everyone, including Dsena, was unnecessarily becoming 'mahaan.'

The Sirf Tum actor responds, "Yaar tum har cheez mein yahi bolte ho ki mahaan ban rahe the. Jo feel kiya woh kiya hai. Mujhe aur gentle hona chahiye tha wahan pe (you keep saying in everything that I was becoming unnecessarily great. I did what I felt. I should have been more gentle)."

Watch the promo here:

Questioning again, Avinash says, “Iss se jyada gentle kya hona hain? Apne haath se pura finale ticket dena tha kya toh trophy bhi de do. Hum yahan pagal baithe support kiye ki finale hai (What could be more gentle than this? If you had to give the entire finale ticket with your own hands, then give the trophy also. We are sitting here madly supporting that it is the finale). Obviously, you don't deserve to be the finalist.”

The caption of the promo reads, “Avinash hua Vivian ke performance se upset. Kya Ticket To Finale le aayegi inki dosti mein daraar?

For the unversed, the nominated contestants of this week are Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, and Chaahat Pandey. It will be interesting to see who gets evicted and who is saved.

