Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, or Rajat Dalal, who will be eliminated in mid-week eviction?

The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo shows there will be a mid--week eviction inside the house which will be decided by the live audience.
Bigg Boss 18 is keeping the viewers hooked with drama as contestants continue to show their true colors even in the weeks leading to the Grand Finale. In an interesting and shocking twist, there will be a midweek eviction in the Bigg Boss house, and one of the nominated contestants will leave the house. Let’s take a look at the latest promo.
The Bigg Boss 18 promo starts with Bigg Boss announcing that the mid-week eviction result will be decided by the audience who will enter the house to decide the fate of contestants. It seems the task will see the nominated contestants– Rajat Dalal, Chaahat Pandey, and Shrutika Arjun talking about why the other nominated contestants should be eliminated.
Then Rajat Dalal says, “Chaahat ka toh rishta bana nahi kisi se… (Chaahat couldn’t form a connection with anyone).” Shrutika appears next and says, “Wo apne decisions pe kabhi tika nahi rehta hain… (He never sticks to his decisions)”
Chaahat comes next and says, “Shrutika bolti bohot hain, sometimes irritating ho jata hain (Shrutika speaks a lot, it’s irritating at times).”
Netizens took to the comment section to share their support for the contestant they want to see safe. Most comments are in support of Rajat and Chaahat. “Chahat and rajat are safe,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Rajat chahat toh dono top 5 hai.”
After this mid-week eviction, there will be another elimination in the Weekend Ka Vaar.
