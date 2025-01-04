Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Chaahat Pandey’s love life EXPOSED after her mother’s ‘no boyfriend’ claim? Salman Khan says, ‘Aapki maa ne…’
Tonight's Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar promises to be interesting as Salman Khan will expose Chaahat Pandey's love life. Check out the promo below.
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chaahat Pandey’s mother recently entered the house during family week and stirred up things inside the house. She accused Avinash Mishra of being a ‘womaniser’ and claimed that her daughter would marry anyone she set her up with. After making it clear that the actress has no boyfriend, things are about to take a turn on tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar.
The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with host Salman Khan saying, “Aapke mummy ne ye kaha tha Chaahat ko ayese ladke pasand nahi hain jo ladkiyo ke agey peeche ghume. Aapki maa ne aapko aapka character certificate de diya. (Your mom had said that Chaahat doesn’t like boys who roam around girls. Your mother gave your character certificate).”
Check out the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:
The host went on to reveal, “Uske baad humara team kuch logon ko phone kiya hain, aapko kuch dikhana chahte hain. (After this, our team got in touch with a few individuals to show you something).”
Then the screen shows Chaahat Pandey on the sets of her show posing with a cake. The housemates read what’s written on the cake, “5 Years Down. Happy Anniversary My Love.”
Avinash Mishra asks her to accept it. Howeve,r the actress screams, “Avinash ayese maat kar. (Avinash, don’t do this).” The actor who worked with Pandey before entering the reality show added. “Sabko set pe pata hain. (Everyone on the sets knows).”
As Chaahat gets anxious, Salman Khan adds, “Hain toh hain, nahi hain toh nahi hain. (If you have, you have, if you don’t then you don’t have).”
For the unversed, Chaahat Pandey’s mother told the housemates, “Mein apni beti ko ek andhe ladke ke haat pakad ke shaadikarwa du, phir bhi wo na nahi bolega. (If I set up my daughter’s wedding with a blind person, then also she won’t say no).
The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, "Khule Chaahat ke kuch aise raaz, ke ho gayi uski bolti band."
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: 'Game is over,' says Salman Khan to 'channel ka laadla' Vivian Dsena; here's why