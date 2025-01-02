Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Chaahat Pandey's mother questions Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh's relationship; latter's mom gets furious

Bigg Boss 18 Family Week has made jaws drop as several family members confronted contestants for their behavior and shared their unfiltered opinion. In the forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Chaahat Pandey and Eisha Singh's mothers will get into a war of words.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official Instagram page. In this promo, it can be seen that Chaahat Pandey and Eisha Singh's mother clash after former comments on Eisha and Shalin Bhanot's relationship.

Chaahat's mom said, "Shalin (Shalin Bhanot) Ji ke sath voh gaadi ki puja kar rahi hai. Hazaaro reels Eisha ki viral ho gayi. Bata rahe hai ki 'Aarti bahu rani kar rahi hai car ki' (Eisha was doing pooja of the car with Shalin. Their reels were viral. It was said that the daughter in law is doing the pooja)."

Upon hearing this statement, Eisha Singh's mother loses her calm. She hit back and said, "Dimaag ke paidal log hote hai na joh voh apne ko badane ke chakkar mei dusro ko ganda show karte hai (There are fools who demean others to prove themselves good)."

Watch Eisha Singh and Chaahat Pandey's mother's fight here-

Slamming Chaahat's mother, Eisha's mom said, "Jab aapke pass beti ho na toh kabhi kisi ki beti ko aap mat bolo. Kab apne pe voh chiz palat jaaye. Aap vakt nahi jaante (When you have a daughter, don't comment on anyone else's daughter. You don't know when it will come back to you. You don't know when the time will change)."

The caption of this promo read, "Eisha aur Chaahat ki maa ke beech hui behes. Kaise hogi yeh situation settle?"

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Chaahat Pandey questioned Eisha's character and even slammed her for creating fake love angle with Avinash Mishra. The actress' mother had said, "Eisha has made a fake love angle. There are almost 200 cameras and if a girl has a character like this on national television, then how will she be without cameras?"

At present, the nominated contestants of this week are Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey. Bigg Boss 18, led by Salman Khan, premiered on October 6.

