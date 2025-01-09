Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra to end friendship with Vivian Dsena? Here's what happened leading actress to break down in tears
In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh breaks down into tears questioning Vivian Dsena. Avinash Mishra mentions how everyone wants to be 'mahaan' in the house.
Bigg Boss 18's Ticket to Finale task has left the house divided. Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika Arjun will be seen supporting Chum Darang, while Vivian Dsena will receive support from Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal. In the new promo, the Madhubala actor goes to the Badhaai Do fame and apologizes, probably for the aggressive approach that he adopted in the task. Seeing him say sorry to Chum, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra disapprove of him.
The promo starts with Vivian Dsena asking Chum Darang to talk to him. Initially, she refuses, but later, the two talk. The latter apologizes and details that his intent was not to hurt her. Reacting to the same, Eisha Singh says, "I feel like a fool. I did it for him. Yahi log the jinhone narrative set kiya tha (These people were the only ones who set the narrative). This is pathetic. Don't expect me to be with you ever."
Take a look at the promo here:
She breaks down in tears and remarks, "Maine ek insaan liye itni mehnat kari, kis liye kya galat hua tha. Mazak thodi hai yaar, final week. Ek baar main bol rahi hun ki Vivian ne aisa kuch nahi kiya ki jo galat hai. Yeh main khud bolti hun, main bhi toh ek ladki hun. Kyun maine mehnat ki iss insaan ke liye (I worked so hard for a person; what went wrong? The final week is not a joke. I am saying that Vivian did not do anything wrong. I am saying this myself; I am also a girl. Why did I work hard for this person?)"
Further, expressing disappointment in Vivian, Avinash Mishra says that everyone wants to be 'mahaan.'
