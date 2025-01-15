Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Eisha Singh feels everyone blames her for Alice Kaushik's eviction; Avinash Mishra thinks otherwise, says 'Log bolna...'
In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh discuss Alice Kaushik's eviction. Read to know what former says after the actress mentioned if she is to blame for Alice's eviction.
Bigg Boss 18 is in its final leg. The Salman Khan-hosted show is all set to get its winner on January 19, 2025. Meanwhile, the makers have been releasing promos to keep the audience hooked to the screens. In one of the promos, Eisha Singh is seen talking to Avinash Mishra, expressing how she feels everyone blames her for Alice Kaushik's eviction from the show. The Nath actor mentions that it is done on purpose to demotivate her.
Eisha Singh tells Avinash Mishra, "Alice ke jaane ka blame mujhe kyun dete hain (Why does everyone blame me for Alice leaving the house?" The latter responds, "Kuchh hota hai jo log bolna chaahte hain faaltu mein ki saamne wala ko bura lage aur woh demotivate ho. Baat psychology pe hit kare (They say this so the other person feels bad and gets demotivated. So that it hits the psychology)."
The Sirf Tum actress adds that she hopes Alice doesn't think she is at fault for her eviction. To this, Avinash says that the Pandya Store fame will understand them. The caption of the promo reads, "Eisha tells Avinash that she feels everyone blames her for Alice leaving the house. What does Avinash reply? Find out on #24HrsChannel of #BiggBoss18, now streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium."
Take a look at the promo here:
For the unversed, the contestants nominated for the mid-week evictions are Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang. The last few episodes featured the media professionals grilling the contestants for their gameplay and strategies.
Bigg Boss 18 started premiering from October 6, 2024. So, it has been more than three months since the top seven contestants have been locked inside the controversial premises.
