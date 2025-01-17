Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Eisha Singh jokes about saving Vivian Dsena's number as 'mamaji'; he responds, 'Tu shukr mana ki maine…

Bigg Boss 18 is in the final leg, and the audience is eager to witness which finalist will lift the trophy. In the latest episode, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Karan Veer Mehra got emotional watching their journey videos. Recently, the makers have released a new promo wherein Vivian Dsena is heard telling her co-actress from Sirf Tum that he will not save her number by her name. To this, Eisha shares having a special name for him as well.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo opens up with Vivian Dsena telling her, "Ek baat bolu, ab jab main tera phone number lunga na toh main save Eisha Singh toh karne nahi wala (Let me tell you one thing: now if I take your phone number, then I am not going to save it as Eisha Singh)." To this, the actress quips, "Main bhi mamaji karungi. Vivian mamaji (I will also save your number as Vivian mamaji)."

Take a look at the promo here:

Dsena remarks, "Woh tu karle mujhe koi fark nahi padta lekin soch, tu shukr mana ki maine poore season tujhe naam nahi diya hai (You may do that; it doesn't matter to me, but think, be thankful that I did not give you a nickname throughout the season)." Singh responds, "De dete toh dosti fir aur gehri ho jaati na. Ladayi ho jaati. Main hi next nominate karti (If you would have given it, our friendship would have become stronger. There would have been a fight. I would have nominated you)."

Further, the 36-year-old shares that he felt bad when Avinash Mishra mentioned that he would cut ties with him after the show came to an end.

For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 18 finale will take place on January 19, 2025. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show started premiering on October 6., 2024. Besides Eisha and Vivian, the finalists are Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra. Shilpa Shirodkar was evicted just ahead of the finale, leaving the housemates emotional.

