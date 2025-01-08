Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Eisha Singh questions Avinash Mishra: 'Why are you giving me this attitude'? Here's what went wrong
In Bigg Boss 18 new promo, Eisha Singh questions Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena's friendship after the Ticket to finale task. Read further to know what happened!
Bigg Boss 18 is slowly edging towards its grand finale episode and fans can't wait for the winner to be announced. The task to secure a spot in the grand finale will be conducted in tonight's episode. However, during this, Eisha Singh will get upset with close friends Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena.
On Colors Twitter page, a new promo of Bigg Boss 18's episode was uploaded. In this promo, Eisha Singh questioned Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena, "Avinash aur Vivian mai Eisha kaha chali gayi? (In between Avinash and Vivian, where is Eisha?)
Eisha asked them, "Kya hum 3 contenders bante? (Could we have been the three contenders?)" Avinash Mishra replied, "Bann jaate? (We could have been)." Eisha asked Avinash, "Why are you giving me this attitude?" Vivian mentioned how Eisha could have been the contender and Avinash said how he doesn't want Eisha to be a contender in this way.
Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-
Vivian Dsena warned Avinash, "Yeh bohot bada doubt ban jayega dimaag mei (It will create a doubt)." While talking to Avinash, Eisha expressed, "Muje apne aap se hi thoda sa narazgi hai. Muje harna nahi pasand (I am little upset with myself. I don't like losing). It will pinch me for life."
In tonight's episode, the contestants will fight to bag a ticket to the finale in Bigg Boss 18. At present, there are nine contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house and they are - Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and Shrutika Arjun
For the uninformed, the three contestants who are nominated to get evicted this week are Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal. Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is scheduled to happen on January 19.
