Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Eisha Singh stares at Avinash Mishra’s arm veins, latter takes a jibe 'tereko mote mote haath pasand the?' What’s cooking?

Bigg Boss 18 is heading towards its finale, and the show has received its six finalists. Ahead of the grand finale, Shilpa Shirodkar got evicted leaving Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Chum Darang emotional. While fans are looking forward to the show's conclusion, makers have been dropping promos to maintain the intrigue. In one of the promos, Eisha Singh is seen praising Avinash Mishra's toned arms but the latter has a different reaction.

After the Sirf Tum actress lauds Avinash Mishra for his fit arms, mentioning that the veins appear attractive, he gives a completely different response. He sarcastically tells Eisha Singh, "Tu toh bol rahi thi ki tere ko veins pasand nahi hain. Tereko mote mote haath pasand hai. Ab tere ko veins bahut pyaari lag rahi hain (You were saying that you don't like veins. You like flabby hands. Now you are finding veins very cute)."

Take a look at the promo here:

When she tries to divert his attention to another topic, the Nath actor mentions that she is running away from discussing the matter. Reacting to Mishra's claims, Eisha states, "Mehnat kiya hai toh appreciate kar rahi hun (You have done hard work, so I'm appreciating it)." In response, he starts teasing her.

The Bekaboo actress comments, "Maybe it's not my type, but mehnat toh ki hai. It's nice. Mere pasand hone na hone se kya matlab hai (but you have worked hard. What does it matter if I like it or not?)," The caption of the promo reads, "Your daily dose of AviSha is here."

Advertisement

The connection between Avinash and Eisha Singh began to attract attention. Initially, they referred to their bond as friendship, but they ultimately expressed their feelings for each other indirectly.

Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 POLL RESULT: Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang or Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh; who was voted as the favorite couple? Find out