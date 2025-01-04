Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: 'Game is over,' says Salman Khan to 'channel ka laadla' Vivian Dsena; here's why

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi will appear on Bigg Boss 18 as a special guest. Colors TV uploaded a promo of Bigg Boss 18's latest weekend ka vaar episode on their official page. This promo features Kamya and Salman Khan, where both can be seen bashing Vivian Dsena.

In this promo of Bigg Boss 18, it is seen that Kamya Punjabi questioned Vivian Dsena, "Kya kiya, Vivian? Itne saalo se bula rahe the, nahi aa raha tha, iss saal bhi nahi aata. (What did you do, Vivian? They have been calling you for many years and you haven't come. You shouldn't have come this year too).

Showing her thumb down, she said, "Vivian phuss, thanda (flop). I am so disappointed." Salman Khan then reminded Vivian that he is doing the show for the channel where he did all his shows and said, "Homeground pe khel rahe ho aur aap home ground pe haar rahe ho. Matlab kya fayda? (You are playing on your home ground, and you are losing. What is the use?)"

Kamya Punjabi said, "Inke shows mei lead kiya hai tune. Iss ghar pe nahi ban paya leader (You have played lead in their (Colors) shows. You couldn't be a leader in this house)."

Watch Kamya Punjabi and Salman Khan's interaction with Vivian Dsena here-

Further, Salman Khan claimed that Vivian Dsena's concentration is only on his looks and his voice. The host said that Vivian is playing some character in the show instead of showing his real personality.

Kamya said, "Ab aisa laga ki Nouran (Vivian's wife) aayi aur voh damage control kiya (Now it seemed like Nouran came and did the damage control)." She mentioned that Nouran said that if Vivian had not listened to Avinash's advice, then his contribution could have been better. Kamya asked Vivian, "Did you feel nice?" Salman told Vivian, "Game is over, bro."

Advertisement

In another promo, Kamya Punjabi asked Vivian Dsena, "Where is the hero? Tumhari wife ko aake tumhare liye ladna pad raha hai (Your wife has to come and fight for you)."

Salman again bashed him and said, "It's too late now, Vivian. Game is over, bro." The caption of this promo was, "Vivian se judi expectations tooti, isliye hai Kamya Punjabi usse roothi."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

Kamya Punjabi has been an ardent viewer of Bigg Boss 18. The actress often shares her opinion on contestants and the game on her Twitter account.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 POLL: Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and more, who among 7 nominated contestants should be evicted this week? VOTE