Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra challenges Vivian Dsena to fight as he gets aggressive with Chum Darang; WATCH
In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang give their best to win the Ticket To Finale. The former gets aggressive and hurts the actress during the task
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner, creating palpable excitement among fans and contestants alike. Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena have emerged as the contenders in the final task for Time God. Tonight's episode promises to deliver intense drama as these two fierce competitors go head-to-head. Tensions rise when the Sirf Tum actor hurts Chum by adopting an aggressive gameplay style, ultimately causing Karan Veer Mehra to lose his calm.
The promo shows Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang holding onto opposite ends of a stretcher loaded with gold and silver bricks. They grip the stretcher tightly as the competition heats up. Vivian’s aggressive approach injures the Badhaai Do actress, and in the heat of the moment, he is seen dragging her after she falls. This leads to other contestants becoming angry. Witnessing his harsh behavior, Karan Veer Mehra becomes furious and challenges the Madhubala actor to a fight.
The caption of the promo reads, "Chum aur Vivian laga rahe hain task mein jee jaan. Kaun banega ghar ka aakhri Time God?" During the task, Karan and Avinash also get into a heated argument.
Watch the promo here:
Before the stretcher task, the six contestants—Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar—were instructed to run and collect a giant egg. The first contestant to submit the egg to Rajat would win the round.
Afterward, Dalal had the authority to distribute a maximum of five eggs and a minimum of zero to the contestants, as per his wish. While Avinash and Vivian played for themselves, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner chose to play for Chum Darang, writing her name on the eggs, which ultimately made her one of the contenders in the next round.
Since Rajat Dalal, Chaahat Pandey, and Shrutika Arjun were nominated, they were asked not to participate.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Rasha and Aaman Devgan to grace Salman Khan-hosted show; Is Yuzvendra Chahal appearing amidst divorce rumors?