Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra takes a jibe at Chaahat Pandey for THIS reason, leaving her in tears; she screams, 'get lost'

Chaahat Pandey's personal life has been in the headlines for quite some time. Salman Khan exposing her alleged secret affair added fuel to the fire. And since then, several speculations about her mystery man have been going down on social media. In the new promo released by the makers, the Nath actress is seen losing her cool at Karan Veer Mehra after the latter teases her about being in a relationship.

The promo clip opens up with Chaahat Pandey telling Shilpa Shirodkar, "Jitna kamaya hai na Shilpa ji, khoon paseene ki mehnat ki kamayi hai (Shilpa ji, whatever I have earned over the years is the result of my hard work)." Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra chimes in and comments, "Itna kaam? Fir aapke dost ko time mila tha anniversary manane ka (So much work? Did your friend get time to celebrate the anniversary?)"

Replying to him, the Nath actress says, "Aap uski tension mat lo (You don't have to take tension about that)." Further, the promo transitions to a moment where Chaahat strongly announces, "Main na jawab dena nahi chahti. Main bhi bahut kuchh bol sakti hun (I don't want to say anything. I can also say a lot of things)." We also see her expressing anger by throwing objects down from the table when Karan comes to her. Pandey gets teary-eyed and screams, "Karan, get lost."

For those who don't know, when Chaahat Pandey's mother came during Family Week, she claimed that her daughter had never dated anyone and would never do so. Pandey's mom also asserted that the actress is so obedient that if she wants her to marry a blind man, her daughter will marry him.

However, during the latest episode, the Sikandar actor advised the actress to follow the path that her heart deems to be right. Calling her 'grown-up' woman, the Bigg Boss 18 host told Chaahat, "This is your personal life. You feel that everybody is interested. Nobody is interested in your personal life. Do whatever you want with your personal life."

