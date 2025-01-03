Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Kashish Kapoor's mother bashes Avinash Mishra for his spat with her daughter; says, 'Kisi ladki ka national TV pe...'

The family week on Bigg Boss 18 has already kicked off. From Vivian Dsena meeting his wife and their daughter to Avinash Mishra reuniting with his mom, the housemates got emotional as they met their loved ones after weeks of being locked in the house. The upcoming episode will have Kashish Kapoor's mom entering the show and hugging Splitsvilla fame. However, then she goes to Avinash and lashes out at him over his fight with Kashish.

Confronting Avinash Mishra over his recent fight with Kashish Kapoor about the flirting video, the latter's mom strongly disapproves of the way he addressed her daughter during the heated exchange. With a mix of frustration and concern, she also calls out his lack of sensitivity on national television, stirring drama and emotions.

Bashing the Nath actor, Kashish's mom says, "Chhoti si baat ko kitna batangad ban gaya yahan pe. Agar aap chahte toh baat do second mein khatam ho jaati. Aadmi ko itna koi nahi dekhta hai, lekin kisi ladki ka national TV pe aake iss tarah se karna sahi hai? (A small matter has become such a big issue here. If you had wanted, the matter would have been over in two seconds. No one tells a man much, but was it right that you addressed her in a demeaning manner on national television?)."

The promo also shows Rajat Dalal getting emotional after his mother enters the house. From Chum Darang's mom to Shrutika Arjun renting with her husband and Karan Veer Mehra feeling elated to have his sister in the house, the forthcoming episode will surely be a roller coaster ride of emotions.

Amidst the heartfelt and delightful moments, the tension between Avinash and Kashish's mom will add another layer of drama.

The nominated contestants of this week are Chaahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh.

