Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Krushna Abhishek calls himself 'nepo kid' as he joins Salman Khan on stage; says 'Kaam ho yaa na ho...'
In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are seen appearing in the stage to promote Laughter Chefs. Here's what made the former to refer to himself as 'nepo kid.'
The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 will feature cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, and Shashank Singh. Besides them, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah will also appear on the show, amping up the entertainment quotient. The makers have also released a promo wherein the duo joins Salman Khan on the stage, promoting Laughter Chefs 2. In the clip, the comedian is heard calling himself 'nepo kid.'
The promo opens up with Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek entering the show with utmost excitement while dancing to the beats of Dil Le Gayi. The former tells Salman Khan, "Meet my Shera. Jaise Shera kisi ko paas nahi aane deta aapke, yeh bhi mere paas kisi ko nahi aane deti (Just like Shera doesn't let anyone come near you, she also doesn't let anyone come near me)."
Kashmera claims that when she married the Bol Bachchan actor, he was a 'struggler.' Krushna quips, "Bhai, isko bata do ki main ek nepo kid hun. Arey humare paas kaam ho yaa na ho, hum pal jaate hain (Brother, tell him that I am a nepo kid. Hey, whether we have work or not, we just grow up)." The caption of the promo reads, "Weekend Ke Vaar par Laughter Chefs laayenge dher saara fun, kyunki Krushna aur Kashmera karenge ek doosre ko tang."
Take a look at the promo here:
In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang. He also questioned Vivian Dsena and asked if he valued Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's efforts during the Ticket To Finale task.
Premiered on October 6, 2024, Bigg Boss 18 has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with the dramatic fights and roller coaster ride of emotions. The grand finale is all set to take place on January 19, 2025.
