Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Media exposes Vivian Dsena’s harsh comments on Karan Veer Mehra, ‘Ye hai 12 saal ki dosti?’

The Bigg Boss 18 finale week began on a high note with the media entering the house to grill the contestants. The latest promo of the Salman Khan-hosted show gives a glimpse of reporters questioning the friendship between Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. During the round, the Madhubala actor’s comment about the latter will be exposed.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with a reporter telling Eisha Singh, "Eisha ji, aapki khud ki koi personality humein dikhi hi nahi. Aap kisike kandhe ke sahare itna aage aa gayi hain. Kya aap Bigg Boss mein sirf chugli karne aayi hain, ya game khelne bhi aayi hain?"

(Eisha, we haven’t seen your personality. You’ve come this far relying on someone else’s shoulder. Have you come to Bigg Boss just to gossip, or are you here to play the game too?)

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Another reporter questions Karan Veer Mehra , pointing out that he often certifies housemates based on their morality. The reporter asks, “Who gave you the right to do so?” To this, the actor immediately responds, “Main jaha se aaya hoon, jaisi meri upbringing hai, main apne hisaab se woh cheez karta hoon.” (I do things my way, based on where I come from and my upbringing.)

Following this, a reporter exposes comments made by Vivian Dsena when he entered the house. The reporter reveals that Vivian referred to Karan as a “ladies’ man” and said, “Iski ginti toh A-listers mein bhi nahi hoti” (He doesn’t even count among the A-listers) and “Football ground mein inko sab halke mein lete hain” (Everyone takes him lightly on the football field).

Hearing this, Vivian is visibly shocked and questions, “Yeh maine bola hai?” (Have I said this?)

The reporter assures him that he did, and then adds, “Yeh hai bara saal ki dosti?” (Is this your 12 years of friendship?) Karan, feeling betrayed, gestures as though he has been stabbed in the chest.

Later, Rajat Dalal faces tough questions about his relationships. A reporter confronts him, saying, “Aap bohot famous powerlifting champion hain, par afsos aap rishton ki power samajhne mein nakam rahe. Kya aapke andar itna overconfidence tha ki ghar ke rishte bhaad mein gaye, maine jo bahar ka rishta banaya hai na, woh mujhe trophy dilwa hi denge?”

(You are a famous powerlifting champion, but it’s unfortunate that you couldn’t understand the power of relationships. Were you so overconfident that the bonds inside the house didn’t matter, and you relied on your outside connections to win the trophy?)

In response, the social media influencer defends himself, saying, “Agar mere paas rishte nahi hote, toh log mere liye bahar khade kyun hote? (If I didn’t have relationships, then why would people outside stand for me?)

