Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Media gives reality check to Vivian Dsena; questions Shilpa Shirodkar's stance on forgiveness

Bigg Boss 18 episode is finally in its finale week and within a few days, the show will have its deserving winner. Ahead of the finale, a press conference for the top 7 contestants was conducted. In this press conference, the media bashed the contestants for their unfair, weak and confusing game strategies. In a few promos, it can be seen that Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar are grilled for their stint.

Colors TV dropped a few promos for tonight's Bigg Boss 18 episode. In this promo, the media fired several questions at Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar for their confusing gameplay. When Vivian Dsena was asked whether to protect his 'Mr perfect' tag he sacrificed his ticket to finale, he said, "Whatever I did, I did out of guilt, out of apology. It was an apology."

He was then informed how audiences expected him to be a strong personality but he let down expectations of the audience. When asked whether he thinks he can win this show in this way, Vivian Dsena said, "I did what I felt was right."

Vivian was called out for not confronting people and not taking a stand for himself. He was then slammed for entering as a leader but then converting into a team player and seeking support from Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. Vivian expressed, "Everyone said so many things but I did what I felt and that's itself is a leader's quality."

Advertisement

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

In another promo, Vivian claimed that it was "his choice" to not take a stand for everything. Later, Shilpa Shirodkar was grilled for apologizing to Vivian Dsena after 14 weeks. When Shilpa's self respect was questioned, the actress shared, "Sorry bolne se koi insan chota nahi hota (You don't become small by saying sorry)."

Watch another promo of Bigg Boss 18 here-

Hosted by Salman Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 18 will be announced on January 19.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh grilled by media for their contribution in show ‘Aap toh fuski bomb nikle’; find out how they reacted