Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal slips into emotional breakdown as he reflects on his personal life upon meeting mom; says, ‘nahi jhela jaata'
In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal and his mother share an emotional moment. The former confesses to feeling bothered with the incidents that happened in his personal life.
Bigg Boss 18's family week has not only left the housemates emotional, but fans are also delighted to watch their favorite contestants reuniting with their loved ones. The makers released a promo wherein Rajat Dalal's mother enters the house, making him tear down. As she enters, Rajat's mom hugs him warmly and consoles him lovingly. And now a new promo clip shows Rajat making heartfelt confessions to his mother.
Placing his head in her mom's lap, the fitness enthusiast slips into emotional breakdown. Fighting back the tears as he reflects on his personal life, Rajat Dalal says, "Mere ko purani cheezein khaati rehti hain. Aarop, aarop, gaadi se udaa diya. Kab tak insaan khud ko saabit karte rahega. Aate the, darate the, gaadi mein baithaya utha le jaate the. Aadmi majboot hun iska yeh matlba thodi hai ki fark hi nahi padta. Naam kharab hota hai, nahi jhela jaata."
"(The past incidents keep bothering me. People have leveled several accusations. Till when a person will keep proving himself? They used to come, make me fear, make me sit in the car, and take me away. I am a strong man, it does not mean that it does not matter. The name gets spoiled and hence, it becomes intolerable)."
Rajat's mom also gets teary-eyed and wipes off her tears as she listens to her son venting out his feelings. The reunion is filled with tender moments that echo the profound importance of family in challenging times. The caption of the promo reads, "Rajat ne ki apne dil ki baat vent, kya samajh paayenge sab unka intent?"
Take a look at the promo here:
For the unversed, the nominated contestants of this week are Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, and Shrutika Arjun.
