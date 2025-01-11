Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan asks Karan Veer Mehra to come out of house and says, ‘I can fulfill your wish;' here’s why
The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo shows host Salman Khan schooling Karan Veer Mehra over his recent game strategy. Check out the promo below.
The Ticket to Finale task gave rise to a lot of confusion and chaos in the Bigg Boss 18 house. During the task, Karan Veer Mehra stated that he was playing for the co-contestant and his good friend Chum Darang. However, it seems host Salman Khan is not impressed with him, and in tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar, he will school Mehra.
The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo gives a glimpse of Karan Veer Mehra and Salman Khan’s conversation. The host asks the contestant, “Karan, Chum ke liye khelkar, aap ye bol rahe ho mujhe Chum ke saath stage pe jana hain. (Karan, after playing for Chum, you are telling everyone that you want to be on the stage with Chum).”
Check out the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:
The actor nods his head and replies, “Sir, agar mein haru toh mujhe kam gaam hoga agar aap Chum ka hath uthaoge toh (Sir, if I lose, I will be less upset if you lift Chum’s hand).”
To this, Salman Khan gives a sarcastic response. He tells Karan that if he is so great, he should not be here among them. “Agar aap itna mahan ho toh mein aapse yahi kehta hu ye show apke liye bohot chhota hain, hum sablog bohot chhote hain aapke liye. Is ghar mein toh aapko hona hi nahi chahiye Karan. I can right now fulfill your wish, come out Karan (If you are so great, then I will tell you that the show is very small for you, we are very small for you. You shouldn’t be in this house),” added the Bollywood superstar.
For the unversed, during the Ticket To Finale task, Karan Veer Mehra was one of the first contestants to reach Rajat Dalal. When the moderator asked him who he was playing for, without thinking, he immediately replied, “Chum”.
However, the other two contestants, Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra stated that they were playing for themselves.
