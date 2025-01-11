Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan slams Chum Darang for targeting Vivian Dsena; asks Karan Veer Mehra 'ghar se bahar nikalo...'

Tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 will be the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode as the show will pull down its curtains on January 19. Ahead of the finale, Salman Khan will be seen confronting contestants for letting go of the chance to be in the finale and schooling Chum Darang for her performance in the Ticket to Finale task.

Salman Khan confronted Chum Darang on why she held the stretcher on her shoulder when she could have easily kept it under her arms. In her defense, Chum explained that the weight was too much, and that was the reason she couldn't carry the stretcher. Salman asked why, on national television, it was repeatedly said that Vivian was aggressive, and he questioned whether she wanted Vivian to underperform in the task.

Salman Khan questioned, "Itna hi laga tha aapko, toh medical room ke liye kyun mana kar rahe the aap? (If you were so badly hurt, then why were you refusing to go to the medical room?)" The host then called out Karan Veer Mehra and asked him why he thought he could win the trophy by playing for Chum.

Karan Veer Mehra confidently claimed that he is in the top 5 of the Bigg Boss 18 finale and said, "I'm super confident that Chum is also in the top 5."

Salman then asked Karan Veer Mehra, "If you were sure then you should have played for Shilpa." Salman stated, "If you want to sacrifice Karan, then come out of the Bigg Boss house, I want to see those sacrifices of yours."

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, the latest contestant to bid adieu to the show was Shrutika Arjun. At present, Rajat Dalal, Chaahat Pandey, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang are locked inside the show. Out of these 8 contestants, only 5 will reach the top 5 and will be seen on Bigg Boss 18 grand finale episode.

