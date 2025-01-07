Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Shilpa Shirodkar cries after Karan Veer Mehra says, ‘Mein ye dama dol wali friendship...’; find out why he reacted
The latest promo of Bigg Boss 18 reveals cracks forming in Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar's friendship. Read on to know what happened.
Bigg Boss 18 is witnessing intense drama inside the house as only a few days are left for the Grand Finale. Kaan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar, a connection that has garnered a lot of attention and talks, has become the talking point again. The latest promo of the Salman Khan-hosted show reveals their relationship is hitting a low point again.
The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Karan Veer Mehra asking Shilpa Shirodkar, “Aapko mera dost hone mein sharam aa rahi hain? (Are you ashamed to be my friend?)” He continues, “Puri duniya aake bolke gayi mereko (the whole world came and told me) she is doing this, she is doing that. I said I am investing in a friend.”
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner adds, “Mein 50 din Karan ko de rahi hu, us baat ke liye mein 3 din se Vivian ko sorry bol rahi hu. Mein clear ho gaya hu mein kisiko apne aap ko granted nahi lene dunga, but mein ye dama dol wali friendship nahi rakhunga.”
(I am giving 50 days to Karan, and for that reason, I am apologizing to Vivian for the last 3 days. I am clear that I won’t let anyone take me for granted, but I am not keeping this dramatic friendship)
Later, Shilpa Shirodkar is seen crying inconsolably. The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Jab Karan ne kiya apna stand crystal clear, kyun aa gaya Shilpa ki aankhon mein tear? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”
It will be interesting to see if this conversation creates a rift between Shilpa and Karan in the final days inside the house.
