Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena takes stand for himself, ‘Main waqai nahi…’ How will Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh react?

Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar saw Kamya Panjabi addressing Vivian Dsena’s game strategy. The actor has repeatedly made headlines as many are of the opinion that he didn’t give his best this season and his only focus was on coffee. Now, the latest promo of the Salman Khan-hosted show gives a glimpse from tonight’s episode where Dsena will be seen taking a stand for himself.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Vivian Dsena sitting with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. He says, “Kal mujhe ayese spot mein rakhha gaya jaha gala daba diya gaya insaan ka, ya toh bol, ya mar. Aap expect kar rahe ho mein aaj bhi wahi insan hu (I was put in a position where my throat was being choked—either speak or die. You expect me to still be the same person today.)"

He continues saying, “Nahi. Humko ye wala nahi jam raha, humko purana wale chahiye. Kisi aur ko bula lo, usse kara lo, mein waqai nahi sunta hu kisika (No, I am not liking this, I want the old one. Call someone else and get it done. I really don’t listen to anyone).”

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Vivian ne liya khud ke liye ek stand, ke nahi kar paayega woh pretend. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, aaj se Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Besides the fans of the Madhubala actor showing support for him in the comment section, it is his wife’s comment that caught our attention. Nouran Aly wrote, “He is what he was, what he is, and what he will always be... super, super proud that I am the wife of someone who is so honest, true to himself, dignified, and who never went below the belt or got personal throughout his journey in the show.”

The Egyptian journalist, who entered the house twice to support her husband, further wrote, “He is my pride, my dignity, my inspiration. Way to go, my love! Stay the way you are. You are winning hearts and creating a legacy.”

