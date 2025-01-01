Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena tears up seeing wife Nouran Aly; Shilpa Shirodkar’s daughter says, ‘I fought to…’

It’s family week on Bigg Boss 18 and contestants are gearing up for visits from their closest ones. The recent promos showed Vivian Dsena’s wife and Shilpa Shirodkar’s daughter entering the house. Both the contestants get emotional seeing their respective family members after so many days.

The first Bigg Boss 18 promo shows Nouran Aly entering the house and hugging Vivian Dsena as the latter lies down. Nouran hugs the actor and tells him that she is proud of her. Vivan tears up and says, “Bigg Boss jaldi release karo, bahu aayi hain aapki (Bigg Boss release me fast, your daughter-in-law has come).”

As soon as Big Boss releases him, he gets up quickly and hugs her. The couple gets emotional as they share a long hug. Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang smile seeing the two. This is not the first time the Egyptian journalist has appeared on the show. Earlier, she appeared to give a reality check to the Madhubala actor on his game strategy.

Another promo shows Bigg Boss asking the housemates to freeze. Shilpa Shirodkar’s daughter, Anoushka enters and hugs her. The daughter tells her mother that she has lost weight. Shilpa gets emotional and breaks down. The actress continues crying and asks, “Daddy hasn’t come?” Anoushka replies, “Sorry, I fought to come.”

As soon as Bigg Boss asks Shirodkar to release, she jumps in excitement, hugs her daughter, and showers her with kisses. The latter says she is ruining her make-up.

Apart from these two contestants, Chaahat Pandey's mother will also enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. A promo showed her schooling Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal over their behavior and remarks toward her daughter. She stated that Rajat 'uses and throws' Chaahat according to his convenience.

