Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra, says ‘you want him to go'

Big Boss 18 is entertaining viewers with family week as contestants reunite with their family members. In tonight’s (January 2) episode, Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly will enter the house with their baby girl. While it will be an emotional reunion for the couple, things will take an interesting turn as the Egyptian journalist confronts Avinash Mishra on his game strategy.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Nouran Aly saying, “Avinash, nomination means eviction. When you nominate Vivian, it means you want him to go. No matter what you don’t nominate your friends, especially if you call him brother.”

She continued saying, “You used to own it and praise it when Vivian was biased to you. And you used to say ‘Yes, he is biased to us.’ But when it came to your time, you were never biased to him. Who nominates his friends?” Avinash Mishra replied, “As a player also, I can’t nazar andaaaz this.

Nouran put forward her perception, “It comes like what, I will remove Vivian, I will join hand with Karan, we both go to the finale, bye bye Vivian.” Then she asked Karan Veer Mehra if Vivian had ever spoken ill about Avinash Mishra to him. To this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner replied, “Never.” Nouran stated that Avinash had done this.

Karan interrupted to clarify and stated that Avinash wanted exclusivity from Vivian as he thought he was exclusive for him. “But he had his parts everywhere,” added Karan. “If Vivian had not listened to him, Vivian’s contribution would have been bigger. I saw it as betrayal,” concluded Vivian Dsena’s wife.

It will be interesting to see if Nouran’s confrontation changes the relationship between the Madhubala actor and Mishra.

