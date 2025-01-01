Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Why did Chaahat Pandey's mother tell Avinash Mishra 'Humara parivar aapko kabhi maaf nahi karega?' Find out
In one of the recent promos of Bigg Boss 18, Chaahat Pandey's mom enters the house and goes on to question Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal for their attitude towards the actress.
It's that moment in Bigg Boss 18 when the loved ones of the housemates enter the house to meet them. After almost three months of being locked up, the inmates reunite with their families. As per the new promo, Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter, Chaahat Pandey's mother, Avinash Mishra's mom, Eisha Singh's mother, and Vivian Dsena's wife will enter the house. The contestants become emotional and extremely delighted.
However, amid the heartfelt reunions, a tense moment arises when Chaahat's mother confronts Avinash Mishra over his derogatory remarks about the actress.
In a bold confrontation, Chaahat's mom tells Avinash, "Chaahat aisi character ki ladki nahi hai jaisa aapne usey bola hai. Humara parivar aapko kabhi maaf nahi karega" (Chaahat is not a girl of such character as you have described her. Our family will never forgive you).
She goes on to talk to her daughter and asks the Nath actress, "Humne tumse jab jab puchha hai ki Avinash aur tumhari kyun nahi banti hai. Tumne humein kya bataya tha ki hum Avinash ko isiliye pasand nahi karte kyunki woh ladkibaaz hai (Whenever I asked you why you and Avinash don't get along, you told me that you don't like Avinash because he is flirtatious)."
In reply to Chaahat's mom's confrontation, Avinash asks the actress if she has told her about the thing that happened on the set. Further, her mother goes to Rajat Dalal and says, "Aap Chaahat ka use karte hain (You use Chaahat for the game). Use and throw."
The promo clip also shows Vivian Dsena getting emotional as he reunites with his wife, Nouran Aly. He expresses how much he misses her and asks Bigg Boss, "Ab to mujhe release kar do, aapki bahu aayi hai (Bigg Boss, please release me now, your daughter-in-law is here)."
