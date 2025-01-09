Bigg Boss 18: Rasha and Aaman Devgan to grace Salman Khan-hosted show; Is Yuzvendra Chahal appearing amidst divorce rumors?
As per the latest report, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will feature notable personalities from the Bollywood and cricket world. Read to know the details.
For the last few days, the divorce rumors about Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his choreographer wife, Dhanashree Verma, have been doing the rounds on social media. The latter posted a cryptic note, breaking silence under separation speculations, while Chahal was recently spotted with a mystery girl. And now, as per the recent reports, the cricketer is all set to appear during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Joining him will be other renowned personalities from the cricket world.
According to Etimes, the episode to be aired on Sunday will feature Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shashank Singh. Apart from them, the makers have also onboarded Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah for the Sunday episode to amp up the entertainment quotient, ultimately doubling the fun and comedy. It will be for the promotions of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 that the couple will make a special appearance.
The report further states that the Saturday episode will be all about an extravaganza affair. Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan will welcome Raveena Tandon on the show. The actress' daughter Rasha, along with her Azaad co-actor Aaman Devgan, will also grace the stage.
Take a look at one of the promos for Bigg Boss 18 here:
For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, 2024. Since the show is slowly inching towards the finale, the contestants are giving their best to remain in the game. In the latest episode, major drama unfolded during the ticket-to-finale task.
The nominated contestants for this week's eviction are Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey. Apart from them, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, and Vivian Dsena are the current contenders in Bigg Boss 18.
