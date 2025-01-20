Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena opens up on Karan Veer Mehra's win: 'Meri destiny mein logon ka...'
Vivian Dsena, the Bigg Boss 18 runner-up, shares his feelings on colleague Karan Veer Meha lifting the trophy. Read on to know his reaction.
The much-awaited Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 18 is over and Vivian Dsena secured the runner-up position. While his fans had high hopes for the actor and many wished he would lift the trophy, the actor seems to be happy with the result. After coming out of the house, the Madhubala actor shares his thoughts on colleague Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy.
Vivian Dsena is not upset over not winning the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. The Madhubala actor shared, "Dekhiye, mein hamesha se kaha hain ki mein destiny beleiver hu. Aur uski destiny mein trophy likhi thi, toh wo le gaya. Meri destiny mein logo ka pyaar likha hain, wo toh mujhe bohot mila hain. (Look, I’ve always said that I’m a believer in destiny. And it was written in his destiny to win the trophy, so he took it. In my destiny, it’s written that I’ll receive people’s love, and I’ve received that in abundance.)"
Check out Vivian Dsena's interaction below:
Dsena who earned the label of channel's 'ladla' continued, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mein rehkar, aur ek safar tayy karne ke baad yye na intent karna ki trophy aapki nahi toh, wo aapse zyada, janta jo aape confidence karte hain, viewers jo confident hain, wo unpe sawal ho jate hain (After staying in the Bigg Boss house and completing a journey, if you don’t intend to win the trophy, then it’s not just about you—it becomes a question on the confidence of the audience, the viewers who believe in you.)"
"So, I personally feel har insan ko zindagi mein optimist hona chahiye. Utav charao toh zindagi ka part hain aur aap sablog mere career mujhse zyada karib se dekhe hain, aur mujhe aaj tak zindagi mein kisi cheez ka gaam nahi raha, toh ye jo gaam aap mere dil mein baithane chahte ho, iske liye jagah nahi hain. I am very happy and grateful," concluded the Bigg Boss 18 runner-up.
(So, I personally feel that every person should be optimistic in life. Ups and downs are a part of life, and you all have seen my career more closely than I have. I’ve never regretted anything in life, so the regret you’re trying to place in my heart—there’s no room for it. I’m very happy and grateful.)
Talking about Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra and runner-up Vivian Dsena, the two didn't get along well inside the house and were part of two different groups.
