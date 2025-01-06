Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan exposes Chaahat Pandey's alleged secret affair; says THIS to give her reality check

Ever since Chaahat Pandey's mom entered the Bigg Boss 18 house during the family week, the actress has been rocking the headlines. Her mother claimed that Chaahat was so obedient that she would even marry a blind man if she asked her to. In the latest episode, Salman Khan addressed the same, thereby highlighting how no one is interested in her personal life. He advised Pandey to follow her heart and referred to her as a 'grown-up woman.'

Chaahat Pandey's mother also claimed that her daughter hadn't and won't date. Exposing a bit of truth behind such claims, the Sikandar actor showed a photograph to the housemates. The picture showed the Nath actress posing alongside a cake with a message written on it: "5 years down. A lifetime to go. Happy anniversary, my love."

However, Chaahat consistently denied being in any relationship and requested the Bigg Boss 18 host not to say anything, as people would assume it to be true. After the photo was released, she explained that the cake belonged to one of her co-actors, and she just posed with it. But Avinash Mishra was firm in his opinion that Pandey was in a relationship, and it was known to everyone on the set wherein they worked together.

Further, talking to Chaahat, the Dabangg host stated, "Hai toh hai. Nahi hai toh nahi hai. Yeh aapki personal life hai. Aapko aisa lagta hai ki sabko interest hai. Kisi ko koi interest nahi hai aapke personal life mein. Aap apni personal life ke saath jo marzi karein, karein (If it is, it is. If it is not, it is not. This is your personal life. You feel that everybody is interested. Nobody is interested in your personal life. Do whatever you want with your personal life)."

Salman Khan added, "You don't have to be scared of anything. You are a grown-up woman. Mummy, this that. What is in your heart? You go ahead and do it." Listening to him, Pandey stated if she had been dating, her mother would have known about it.

