Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan takes a dig at Ajay Devgn while praising his nephew Aaman's dancing skills; ‘Humare action…’

Bigg Boss 18's latest episode featured Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, on the stage. The young actress made a special appearance on the show along with her co-actor from Azaad, Aaman Devgn. Talking to them about the film, host Salman Khan mentioned how it was unbelievable for him to see them leading a project, as he had seen them growing up. Meanwhile, the Tiger 3 actor took a sarcastic jibe at Ajay Devgn.

While praising Rasha and Aaman for the efforts they put in to successfully carry out the dance steps, Salman Khan called them 'good dancers.' He told the latter, "Ajay will agree," and the duo busted out in laughter. Replying to the same, the Azaad actor quipped, "Yeah, he was quite shocked." The Dabangg host remarked, "Ki humare action khandaan se ki yeh dancer kaise aa gaya (That how did this dancer come from our action family?)."

Take a look at one of the promos for Bigg Boss 18 here:

Later, Raveena Tandon also joined them. Salman welcomed her warmly, and they danced to their popular song Tumse Jo Dekhte Hi Pyar Hua from Patthar Ke Phool. Further, the makers showed a few old pictures of Salman and Raveena. One of the photos had the Sikandar actor posing with little Rasha Thadani.

Coming to other crucial moments from Weekend Ka Vaar, the host schooled Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra. He questioned the actress on why she held the stretcher on her shoulder when she could have easily kept it under her arms. On the other hand, the promo showed Karan claiming that he was in the top 5 of the Bigg Boss 18 finale and said, "I'm super confident that Chum is also in the top 5."

