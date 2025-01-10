Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan calls out Shilpa Shirodkar for not defending her during fight with Karan Veer Mehra; ‘Why she did not ask…?’

Vivian Dsena’s aggressive gameplay during the Ticket To Finale task left the housemates divided. Karan Veer Mehra even challenged the actor to a fight after the Madhubala fame dragged Chum Darang and injured her. Shilpa Shirodkar talked to Vivian about the same and mentioned that Mehra had asked whether he had played with the same approach if his wife, Nouran Aly, had been in place of the Badhaai Do actress.

Calling out Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Where was #ShilpaShirodkar when I was pinned down by #KaranveerMehra? Why she did not ask Karanveer if he would do the same to his daughter???”

Take a look at the tweet here:

For those who don't know, Sara Arfeen Khan and Karan Veer Mehra got into a physical altercation during a task. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner held her arms and tried to stop her from spoiling the task. She broke down, accusing Karan of touching her, pushing her towards the ground, and getting physically violent with her.

While crying, Sara told Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar how everyone called her mad after Karan pushed her. The now-evicted contestant stated, "I will call my lawyers if I have to." Sara then went on to slam Shilpa for not taking a stand for her despite being a woman. Rajat questioned Karan for his actions towards Sara. However, Avinash sided with the Pavitra Rishta actor, mentioning how Sara hurt them.

Talking about Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang, the former sacrificed his Time God title for the actress, but she did not accept it. The Badhaai Do fame said that such a victory would make her feel ashamed in her own eyes. Later, Dsena apologized to her.

