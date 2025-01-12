Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar calls out Rajat Dalal's ill-mannered way of talking; suggests Salman Khan to address it one-on-one with him
In the last episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar and Rajat Dalal argue during a task after the latter called the actress 'faaltu.' Check out Salman Khan's reaction.
During the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn graced the show to promote their upcoming film, Azaad. The duo not only added glitz and glamor to the show but also introduced a game for the housemates. According to the rules, the contestants had to name the bond that they felt was a headache for them. During the task, Rajat Dalal called Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang 'faaltu,' to which the Raghuveer actress strongly retorted.
Reacting to the 'faaltu' remark, the Badhaai Do actress quipped, "Faaltu toh tum bhi ho hum logon ke liye (You are also useless for us)." Rajat Dalal mentioned that she and Shilpa had not been speaking to them for the last few days but they would during the task. So, Shilpa Shirodkar replied, "Humlog gungi the. Aap sir ke saamne achhi achhi bhasha use karte hain (We were dumb. You use good language in front of sir)."
Meanwhile, Salman Khan remarked, "Abhi tak kisi ne beech mein nahi bola. Lekin jaise hi yeh aaye Chum boli, Shilpa boli (Till now no one has spoken in between. But as soon as he came, Chum spoke and Shilpa spoke)." Shirodkar explained, "Kyunki jab aap chale jaate ho na toh words aate hain. Aapko pata nahi hai Salman. Humlog gungi hai (Because when you leave, the real words come. You don't know Salman. We are dumb)."
Pulling her leg, the Sikandar actor commented, "Gungi bajegi pungi." Shilpa then told Salman Khan that she would tell him what words Rajat had told her after coming out of the show. She also asked the host to address it one-on-one with Dalal. Salman said, "I would do that." Lastly, Shilpa mentioned that Rajat has no manner of talking.
