Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional tribute reflecting on her 102 days inside house; says THIS about Salman Khan

Shilpa Shirodkar’s time in Bigg Boss 18 was a mix of determination, drama, and surprises. Entering as a seasoned actress, Shilpa quickly stood out for her bold opinions and straightforward personality. Her honest approach and strategic moves made her a significant presence in the house. Along the way, she faced tough challenges, emotional moments, and intense confrontations with fellow contestants. Despite it all, her game strategy won over the audience.

Shilpa Shirodkar got eliminated a few days before the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale. After coming out of the house, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note about her experience, calling it “unforgettable” and something she would cherish forever. “My journey with #BiggBoss has been an unforgettable one. The 102 days I spent inside the house are going to stay in my heart for a long, long time. I have always been a fan of the show, watched every season, and getting into the house felt surreal. Very grateful to the #BiggBoss team for this life-altering opportunity,” she wrote.

Check out Shilpa Shirodkar's post below:

Shilpa went on to thank the entire Bigg Boss team for their efforts, saying, “Thank you so much for making my stay in the house fun, adventurous, and comfortable. The tasks, surprises, and everything you guys did have only enriched my experience.”

She also gave a special shoutout to the people behind the scenes, adding that she gives the biggest shoutout to Bigg Boss himself. She mentioned that Bigg Boss was kind to her throughout the journey and made her laugh endlessly.

Advertisement

The actress also expressed gratitude to the show’s host, Salman Khan, for his unwavering support. “To my dearest and the best host, @beingsalmankhan—every weekend you brought fresh perspectives, some of which I’ll carry forward in my life. Thank you for being a guiding light during the chaos,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her experience, Shilpa shared, “I entered the house seeking a new adventure, and along the way, I found deeper friendships and stronger bonds. Today, I leave with a group of people I’ll treasure for a lifetime.”

Further, she concluded the note by writing that if she had to choose between being a viewer or a contestant, she'd pick being a contestant every time. "The adrenaline and thrill of living inside the house are unmatched, and I’m not ready to let go of this feeling anytime soon,” she concluded.

Shilpa’s reflections highlight the highs and lows of her journey, showcasing her gratitude and growth through one of the most challenging reality shows on television. On the other hand, the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is scheduled for January 19.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra being labeled as ‘womanizer’, Shilpa Shirodkar nominating Karan Veer Mehra, and other top controversial moments