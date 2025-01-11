Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun spotted for first time after eviction; Actress visits Siddhivinayak Temple with family

Just a week before the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale, contestant Shrutika Arjun got eliminated. Her elimination not just surprised her fans but also shocked the housemates. Just a day after her elimination, the actress was spotted at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

On January 11, Shrutika Arjun, accompanied by her husband and son, was spotted at Siddhivinayak temple. The actor visited the temple for Ganpati’s darshan, wearing a black and grey saree with a black collared blouse. She interacted with the paps and expressed that he still can’t believe that she is out of the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Check out Shrutika Arjun’s interaction video below:

As the paps asked her about the housemates, she stated, “I want Chum to win because she is my best friend.” The evicted contestant also talked about Vivian Dsena, who is currently inside the house. In her words, “Vivian has been a gentleman throughout the show.”

Talking about the nomination process of the week, the nomination task was based on time calculation. Bigg Boss instructed the contestants that the task would be played in groups, forming three teams. The first group consisted of Avinash, Eisha, and Vivian; the second group included Rajat, Shrutika, and Chaahat; and the third comprised Shilpa, Chum, and Karan Veer.

It was instructed that one group would sit inside the prop and calculate 13 minutes and would step out only if they thought that 13 minutes were over. There were three seats and only the person who was sitting in the front seat was allowed to calculate the time. As one group was sitting in the prop, the other contestants were allowed to distract the person sitting in the front seat. Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena were the first group to do the task.

The second group was Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, and Chaahat Pandey. However, during the task, Rajat continuously calculated the time even when he was sitting in the back seat. By doing this, he violated a major rule of the nomination task. Due to this, the trio was directly nominated by Bigg Boss.

Karan Veer, Shilpa, and Chum were asked not to perform the task as Bigg Boss announced Rajat, Shrutika, and Chaahat's nominations. Following this, there was a midweek elimination when the audience entered the house and decided Shrutika’s fate.

