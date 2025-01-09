Bigg Boss 18: ‘Tum jeet gaye’, Which contestant is Kamya Panjabi referring to? It’s not Vivian Dsena

Kamya Panjabi has been actively watching and sharing her thoughts on the ongoing Bigg Boss 18. Recently, she appeared on the show to give a reality check to her co-star Vivian Dsena. Today (January 9), the actress took to her official handle on X and expressed her support for actor Karan Veer Mehra. She called him the 'winner' and expressed why she thinks so.

Kamya Panjabi hailed Karan Veer Mehra as the winner of his recent gameplay in the Ticket to Finale task, where the actor stated that he was playing for co-contestant Chum Darang. In Kamya's words, whether Karan lifts the trophy on the Grand Finale or not, he will still be considered as the winner.

Kamya's tweet reads, "Tum jeet gaye #KaranveerMehra when they said they would give away the trophy for each other they meant it. Aisa hota hai Rishta.. convenience wala nahi. Trophy or no trophy This season will be known as THE KARANVEER MEHRA SHOW @ColorsTV #BiggBoss18 #ChumVeer"

Read Kamya Panjabi's tweet below:

For the unversed, during the Ticket To Finale task, the six contestants - Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar were instructed to run to collect a giant egg. The first one to submit the egg to Rajat would win the round. Rajat Dalal would give them real eggs and the contestants could either write their name on the eggs or the person's name whom they want to see in the finale. As Karan Veer wrote Chum's name and Vivian won the rounds, Vivian and Chum entered the Ticket to finale race.

After the task, Eisha Singh was visibly upset with Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena. The two actors played for themselves as they chose to write their names.

