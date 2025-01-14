Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s journey from being labeled as channel’s ‘ladla’ to sacrificing Ticket To Finale for Chum Darang

Vivian Dsena has been one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 18, gaining attention both inside and outside the house. The actor agreed to appear this season after makers had been approaching him for the last seven years. Also, this marks his comeback on television screens as well. However, his Bigg Boss journey hasn’t been without its controversies. With only a few days left before the Grand Finale, let's take a look at the actor's journey in the show.

Vivian Dsena's entry into the show caught everyone's attention as he and Alice Kaushik were named the 'top 2' contestants of the season on the day of the premiere itself. As soon as he entered the house, he earned the tag of the channel's 'ladla' because of his iconic portrayal of RK in the hit serial Madhubala. Many viewers have pointed out the possibility of the channel being biased towards him due to his established fanbase and past association with them.

Vivian’s journey has sparked debates about his gameplay, with critics labeling him as a weak contestant. While he has made a mark with his signature style, love for coffee, and fashionable outfits, Salman Khan took a dig at him during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The actor was criticized by the host, who humorously remarked that Vivian would be remembered this season not for his game but for his love of coffee and his wardrobe choices. Time and again, it has been stated that Vivian had failed to contribute significantly to the show.

His stint would be incomplete without talking about his love-and-hate relationship with Karan Veer Mehra. The two actors who have known each other for 12 years failed to stand up for each other in the show. During the last few weeks, Vivian made it clear that Karan is not his friend, but rather his enemy. However, fans love the bromance between the two when the Madhubala actor asks him to taste the dishes he cooks.

While talking about Karan and Vivian, how can we miss Shilpa Shirodkar? The actress was labeled as a mom to her two sons, Vivian and Karan. While Vivian and Shilpa had a good connection in the beginning, it turned sour later. In every Weekend Ka Vaar, Shilpa was questioned, "Who is more important to you, Karan or Vivian?"

Adding to the drama, Vivian’s wife, Nouran, entered the house to give him a reality check, urging him to step up his game. Her appearance stirred emotions, and it became clear that Vivian needed to re-evaluate his approach. Kamya Dabang also came later to offer a similar piece of advice, reminding him that his performance thus far had not been up to the mark. Following this, Vivian was seen confronting Avinash on why he nominated him.

While Vivian has chosen to stay away from the drama, recently he caught attention when he sacrificed the Ticket to Finale for Chum Darang. The two share a good bond and during the task, Chum fell and stated that Vivian was playing aggressively. Out of guilt and to honor his friendship with Darang, he sacrificed his ticket.

As Bigg Boss 18 progresses toward its grand finale, Vivian's future on the show remains uncertain. While he may have a strong fanbase, his game has come under scrutiny, and whether he can turn things around before the finale remains to be seen. His journey, filled with ups and downs, will earn him a place in the top two; remains to be seen.

