Bigg Boss 18: Who is the winner? Netizens believe THIS finalist will lift the trophy of the season; see POLL Result

The day has finally arrived! Within a few hours, the audiences will have a Bigg Boss Season 18 winner. After surviving a journey of more than three months, the 6 contestants who emerged as finalists are- Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal. On January 18, Pinkvilla conducted an interesting poll for its readers. We asked our readers to vote for that one finalist whom they think deserves to win the controversial reality show.

According to Pinkvilla's poll result, Karan Veer Mehra deserves to win Bigg Boss 18. Yes, among the top 6 contestants, Karan Veer received maximum votes of 35% and he emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss Season 18 poll. Giving tough competition to Karan Veer is Vivian Dsena, 34% of audiences believe that Vivian might be the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. After Karan Veer and Vivian, fans want Rajat Dalal to lift the trophy of the show. Rajat has received 24% votes.

Take a look at Pinkvilla's Bigg Boss 18 poll result here-

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena lost his cool on Karan Veer Mehra after the latter joked about his daughter. In the roast session, Karan Veer quipped how Vivian's two-year-old daughter did not recognize him when she entered the show in a family week. This left Vivian furious and he slammed Karan for his insensitive remark.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh also questioned Karan Veer for his personal comment about Vivian's daughter. While Karan Veer Mehra apologized to Vivian, he mentioned how it was a part of his roast and he didn't mean to hurt Vivian.

Advertisement

Speaking about the finalists, Shilpa Shirodkar's journey ended in the show before the six finalists were announced. While every season had five finalists, in the current season of the show, six participants will compete for the winner's title and cash prize.

Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, 2024. The grand finale episode of the 18th season of Bigg Boss is scheduled to happen tonight, January 19. The finale episode will air at 9:30 PM on Colors TV. The episode can also be watched on Jio Cinema at the same time.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show? Cash prize and more details