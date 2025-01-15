Bigg Boss 18: Why did Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra burst into tears despite being in finale week?

Bigg Boss 18 is just a few days away from its grand finale night. As the countdown for the grand night begins, the contestants are now gearing up to be a part of it. Ahead of this, the makers of Bigg Boss treated contestants today with a special gift. In the upcoming episode of the show, Art Director Omung Kumar, who designed the giant and amazing house of Bigg Boss, will be seen making a special appearance on the show to meet the contestants.

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official Instagram page. In this promo, we see Omung Kumar entering the Bigg Boss house and giving handwritten letters to all the contestants given by their respective families. Eisha Singh read the letter written by her mother and broke down into tears as her mother mentioned how much they missed her at home.

Next, Vivian Dsena got teary-eyed as he read a heartwarming letter written by his daughters for him. His daughters wrote how they are proud of him and his journey in the show. Karan Veer Mehra read a letter written by his mother. As soon as he begins reading the letter, Karan Veer breaks down as his mother assures him that they are proud of him. Kumar can be seen consoling him.

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Har shabd mein tha apno ka pyaar aur unki yaadon ka ehsaas. Apno ki chitthi padh hue saare gharwaale emotional."

Ahead of the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 18, the contestants of the show are on their toes to give their best to secure the top 5 spots. At present, there are 7 contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house, and they are Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is scheduled to happen on January 19.

