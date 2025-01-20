Bigg Boss 18 Winner Celebs' Reaction: Shilpa Shinde, Sana Makbul and others express excitement as Karanveer Mehra lifts trophy; 'You earned it'

The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale ended with Karanveer Mehra emerging as the winner by beating Vivian Dsena. Salman Khan handed over the trophy to him and congratulated the actor for his victory. Besides the trophy, Mehra also took home Rs 50 lakh. While the general public and his fans are dancing with joy over the Pavitra Rishta actor's historic win, the celebrities of the television industry are also taking part in the celebration. Let us take a quick look.

Shilpa Shinde, who also entered the Bigg Boss 18 house to extend support to Karanveer Mehra during a media special segment, shared a video on her social media handle expressing her excitement about him claiming the trophy. In the clip, she is heard saying, "Yaayy, thank you so much. Do do baar winner."

Niti Taylor posted a heartfelt note praising Mehra. She wrote, "You deserve every ounce of success and joy coming your way! Wohoooo, let's cheer louder, dance harder, and root for the magic you're creating. This is your moment, and we're all here for it."

An ardent fan of Bigg Boss and a former BB contestant, Kishwer Merchant, also reacted to Karan's win. She congratulated him and mentioned how his recent victory marked his immediate win after lifting the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 trophy.

Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, who was one of Karan's co-contenders in KKK 14, also cheered for the 46-year-old. An excerpt from the Anupamaa fame's note read, "U were made for this show and you did full justice to it...turned out to be the KVM SHOW."

Kamya Panjabi posted a note on X saying, "Naa koi makers ka diya hua tag naa koi vote bank ki backing.. Dilon ko jisne apne dum pe jeeta woh hai BB18 ULTIMATE WINNER KARAN." Another post read, "Congratulations Mehra, You earned it. @KaranVeerMehra."

Take a look at other reactions here:

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra made it to the top 2 after Rajat Dalal was evicted at the third spot. Besides them, the finalists were Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh.

