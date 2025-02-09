Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar's VIDEO will remind you of Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Bigg Boss is a show known for its controversies but also friendships! In the 18th season, Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar became close friends during their stint on Salman Khan's show. Even after the show, they are often seen spending time together or partying. Recently, Karan Veer and Shilpa reunited for a friend's birthday party during which they created memorable moments together. In one of the videos, the BFFs will remind you of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Taking to his Instagram story, Karan Veer Mehra shared a few videos from the party he recently attended with Shilpa Shirodkar, Shantanu Maheshwari and more. During this, Shilpa and Karan Veer recreate a moment from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's song Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane. Here, while Karan plays the grand piano, Shilpa can be seen shaking her leg. Later, Mehra also gives a sweet peck on Shilpa's cheek

It was also seen that the Bigg Boss 18 fame contestants Shilpa and Karan Veer spent time with Art Director Omung Kumar. For the unversed, Omung Kumar is the art director of Bigg Boss house every year.

While they two partied together and were having a blast, they didn't forget their best friend, Chum Darang. Karan Veer and Shilpa video-called Chum and had a conversation with her while she was away. Sharing a screenshot of their video call on his Instagram story, Karan Veer wrote, "Missing Chumie."

Speaking about the celebration, Karan Veer and Shilpa Shirodkar had a blast at the party. From shaking their leg with other guests to clicking memorable snaps together, the party was filled with unmissable moments.

For the uninformed, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang formed a close bond during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 18. Their friendships went through several ups and downs.

From being questioned for their unbreakable bond to going through obstacles in the show, the trio emerged stronger and stayed together till the end. Shilpa's journey came to an end before the top 6. While Karan Veer Mera emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang was evicted before entering top 4.