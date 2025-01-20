Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra lifts trophy; beats Vivian Dsena and takes home Rs 50 lakh
Bigg Boss 18 finale turned out to be a grand festival. Besides Karanveer Mehra emerging the winner, the evening witnessed beautiful performances by the contestants.
Bigg Boss 18 has finally come to an end. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show kept the audience hooked to the screens owing to endless drama and catfights. With the conclusion of the grand finale, the show got its winner, and he is none other than Karanveer Mehra. Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena emerged as the runner-up.
A journey of three months of controversies and non-stop drama came to an end, with Karanveer Mehra lifting the trophy. He entered the show after his immediate win in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and was declared the Bigg Boss 18 winner by Salman Khan. The actor also took home a prize money worth Rs 50 lakh.
His victory marks a significant achievement, underscoring his resilience and competitive spirit despite the challenges he faced during his time in the Bigg Boss house. Mehra remained authentic to himself, refusing to change his personality for the sake of the game. His most remarkable skill has been his capacity to communicate his thoughts and feelings with clarity and passion, ensuring his voice was always heard.
During the Grand Finale, Rajat Dalal was evicted at the third spot, while Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang were evicted at the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Eisha Singh was the first contestant to be eliminated among the finalists.
Bigg Boss 18 started premiering on October 6, 2024. The show featured contestants from different walks of life, such as YouTubers, actors, lawyers, social media influencers, and models. The lineup included well-known names such as Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, Hema Sharma, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey, Nyraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte.
Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, and Yamini Malhotra were the wild card contestants.
Pinkvilla congratulates Karanveer Mehra on his victory and wishes him all the best for future projects!
