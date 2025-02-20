Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra REACTS as Chum Darang buys new house; see PIC

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's bond became one of the most loved relationships on the show. Their bond grew organically and the two became inseparable. Even after the show, Chum and Karan Veer have been together and have expressed their love for each other several times. Now, Karan Veer proved that he is Chum's biggest cheerleader as he congratulated her for her big achievement. Chum has now become a proud owner of a new apartment.

Taking to her Instagram account, Chum Darang shared a story where she is cutting a cake brought by a friend. Soon, Karan Veer Mehra reposted her story and wrote, "Chumieeeee. Congrats. New House." He applauded his ladylove for purchasing a new apartment. In another Instagram story, Chum seems worried about moving her house.

Take a look at Karan Veer Mehra's Instagram story:

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra recently celebrated Valentine's Day together. On February 15, the actress shared a series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her Valentine’s Day celebration. In the pictures, a few romantic moments with Karan Veer were seen. A cosy shot of two glasses by a balcony and a heartwarming video with Karan sealed the deal.

In the clip, Karan confesses his love to Chum, saying, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody but I love you.” The actress is seen blushing as Karan rests his head on her shoulder, making the moment even sweeter. They have been clicked many times after the show ended. Fans adore their bond and want to see them get married soon.

Speaking about their stint on Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang was one of the finalists of the show. After they admitted having feelings for each other, their #ChumVeer was trending on social media for a long time. Due to his unfiltered personality, Karan Veer emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18.