Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra remembers close friend Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che completes BIG milestone; PIC

Karan Veer Mehra and Sushant Singh Rajput's friendship was known by many. The two formed a close bond while working together on the hit show, Pavitra Rishta. While shooting for Ektaa Kapoor's show, the two actors were inseparable and fans adored their friendship. However, after Sushant's demise, Karan Veer has often remembered his close friends on special days. On February 24, Sushant's debut film Kai Po Che completed 12 years. On this memorable day, Karan Veer missed his friend Sushant.

Sharing a picture of the Kai Po Che cast on his Instagram story, Karan Veer Mehra remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor shared a picture of Sushant, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh on his Instagram story. Sharing this photo, Karan Veer wrote, "12 years of this masterpiece. Miss you #sushi (heart break emoticon)."

Speaking about Kai Po Che, the movie released on big screens on February 22, 2013, and starred Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Asif Basra in lead roles.

Karan Veer Mehra often remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and shared fond memories of their friendship. The actor had recently appeared on Pinkvilla's show Behind the Sucess and spoke about his bond with the late actor. He even shared, "I have not told anyone, but we used to call each other 'Kameeni.'"

The Bigg Boss 18 winner even shared how he misses Sushant and expressed, "I wish he was here to see this because he vouched for me that I'm talented to be here and taste the success." Karan Veer shared how Sushant pulled him out every time he felt low. He even revealed that Sushant helped him to bag a film, Badmashiyaan.

Expressing his sorrow, the Pavitra Rishta fame explained, "I'll take to the grave that I couldn't do it for him because he was always there for me."

Speaking about Karan Veer Mehra's professional life, the actor emerged to be a reality show king after he won two back-to-back shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 18. Ever since he won the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show, Karan Veer has been receiving immense love from the audience.