Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra remembers close friend Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary; says THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and suicide.

Karan Veer Mehra is all over the news after he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 18. After his amazing stint in the show, the actor is applauded for his victory. Karan Veer has been a part of the industry for many years now and has worked with several actors, including Sushant Singh Rajput. Karan Veer and Sushant were best friends as both were a part of Pavitra Rishta. Today, January 21, is Sushant's birth anniversary. Karan remembered his late friend with a sweet post.

Taking to his social media handle, Karan Veer Mehra shared an unseen picture with Sushant Singh Rajput on his Instagram story. He shared a picture where both the actors were shirtless and were captured candidly in a fun moment. Sharing this photo, Karan Veer expressed how he wished Sushant was present today to witness his Bigg Boss 18 win. The actor wrote, "I wish you were here to see this bhai #SSR."

Take a look at Karan Veer Mehra's story here-

Apart from Karan Veer Mehra, Ektaa R Kapoor also remembered Sushant Singh Rajput today. She shared a clip of Manav and Archana's marriage from Pavitra Rishta.

Speaking about Karan Veer Mehra, the actor has been the talk of the town ever since he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 18. During his stint on the show, Karan Veer was loved for his vocal and unfiltered personality. He was admired for his care and affection for Chum Darang, his friendship with Shilpa Shirodkar, and his performance in the tasks. His relationship with Chum became one of the highlights of this season.

When Farah Khan arrived to host the show in the absence of Salman Khan, she tagged the season as 'The Karan Veer Mehra Show' as all contestants' game revolved around him. The actor received support from many of his former co-actors and friends.

On January 19, he was declared the winner of the show, whereas Vivian Dsena emerged as the first runner-up of Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show. Along with the trophy, Karan Veer also took Rs 50 lakh as a cash prize home. Before Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, led by Rohit Shetty.

