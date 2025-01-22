Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra says 'Chum is busy making...' during his live session; Digvijay Rathee and Shilpa Shirodkar also join

Karan Veer Mehra scripted history by claiming the Bigg Boss 18 trophy against Vivian Dsena, who emerged as the first runner-up. It was after his immediate win in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 that Mehra participated in the Salman Khan-hosted show and went on to win it. Yesterday (January 21), the Pavitra Rishta actor went live on his Instagram handle, and thousands of his fans joined the session. During the same, Karan talked about BB 18 co-contestant, Chum Darang.

When the 46-year-old started the live session, the Badhaai Do actress also joined. The BB 18 winner was super elated to have her on the IG live. Karan Veer Mehra asked the fans to greet her and mentioned having trouble joining her in the live. Chum commented, "Hi all. Thank you so much for the love you guys have shown us."

Meanwhile, a fan asked about Darang, and Mehra responded, "I have no idea; she is busy making money." A few moments later, the actress wrote, "Okay, this time is for KVM; don't want to take the limelight away. Bye bye, guys. Lots of love." When more and more fans inquired about Chum, the Pukaar actor replied, "She is home, chilling and making a lot of money. Doing her Instagram reels."

Apart from her, Digvijay Rathee and Shilpa Shirodkar also joined Karan's live session. The Bigg Boss 18 winner asked Shilpa if she met her sister, Namrata Shirodkar, and apologized to the latter. Landing a reply, the latter said, "Not yet." As they continued to talk, Karan flaunted both of the trophies that he had with him in the car.

In the last few minutes, Chum Darang also joined and mentioned, "Humko sharam aa raha hai, hum ready nahi hai na (I'm feeling shy, as I'm not ready)." To this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner said, "150 camera ke saamne sharam nahi aaya, abhi sharam aa raha hai (You were not shy in front of the 150 cameras, but feeling shy now)."

