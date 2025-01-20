Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra takes home Rs 50 lakhs; find out prize money of all BB winners from seasons 1 to 17

Bigg Boss 18 wrapped up with Karan Veer Mehra as the winner and Vivian Dsena as the runner-up. India’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss continues to entertain millions even after nearly two decades of the show’s inception. Known for its drama, emotional moments, and unpredictable twists, the show has maintained its craze year after year. With each season, the winners take home not just the coveted trophy but also a hefty cash prize, making their journey unforgettable. Let’s take a look at all the Bigg Boss winners over the years and the prize money they won.

Season 1 - Rahul Roy (2006)

Prize Money: ₹1 crore

The inaugural season of Bigg Boss introduced India to this gripping reality show. Bollywood actor Rahul Roy became the first winner, impressing audiences with his charming attitude.

Season 2 (2008): Ashutosh Kaushik

Prize Money: ₹1 crore

Ashutosh Kaushik, already famous for winning MTV Roadies, added another title to his name with Bigg Boss season 2. His down-to-earth personality struck a chord with viewers.

Season 3 (2009): Vindu Dara Singh

Prize Money: ₹1 crore

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, son of wrestling legend Dara Singh, won the third season with his entertaining personality and warm nature.

Season 4 (2010): Shweta Tiwari

Prize Money: ₹1 crore

Television star Shweta Tiwari became the first female winner of Bigg Boss. Her grace made her a fan favorite.

Season 5 (2011): Juhi Parmar

Prize Money: ₹1 crore

Popular television actress Juhi Parmar won season 5 with her mature and balanced gameplay.

Season 6 (2013): Urvashi Dholakia

Prize Money: ₹50 lakh

Known for her iconic role as Komolika, Urvashi Dholakia claimed victory in season 6 with her bold and straightforward personality.

Advertisement

Season 7 (2014): Gauahar Khan

Prize Money: ₹50 lakh

Model and actress Gauahar Khan’s ability to stand her ground earned her the Bigg Boss 7 trophy.

Season 8 (2015): Gautam Gulati

Prize Money: ₹50 lakh

Gautam Gulati became a sensation with his journey from an underdog to a winner. His charming personality won millions of hearts.

Season 9 (2016): Prince Narula

Prize Money: ₹50 lakh

Already a reality TV star, Prince Narula’s strategic gameplay helped him win season 9.

Season 10 (2017): Manveer Gurjar

Prize Money: ₹50 lakh

Manveer Gurjar made history as the first commoner to win Bigg Boss. His relatable personality won him a loyal fan base.

Season 11 (2018): Shilpa Shinde

Prize Money: ₹44 lakh

Television actress Shilpa Shinde’s rivalry with Vikas Gupta was the highlight of season 11. Her caring nature won her the trophy.

Season 12 (2019): Dipika Kakar

Prize Money: ₹30 lakh

Dipika Kakar, known for her nurturing nature, impressed viewers and emerged as the winner of season 12.

Season 13 (2020): Sidharth Shukla

Prize Money: ₹50 lakh

Advertisement

Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s dominant gameplay and magnetic personality made him one of the most memorable winners of Bigg Boss.

Season 14 (2021): Rubina Dilaik

Prize Money: ₹36 lakh

Rubina Dilaik’s resilience and strong opinions made her the winner of season 14.

Season 15 (2022): Tejasswi Prakash

Prize Money: ₹40 lakh

Tejasswi Prakash’s cheerful personality and romantic bond with Karan Kundrra became a highlight of season 15.

Season 16 (2023): MC Stan

Prize Money: ₹31.8 lakh

Rapper MC Stan’s unique style and authenticity captured the audience’s hearts in season 16.

Season 17 (2024): Munawar Faruqui

Prize Money: ₹50 lakh

Munawar Faruqui defeated Abhishek Kumar to win season 17. His wit and charm won over fans.

Season 18 (2025): Karan Veer Mehra

- Prize Money: ₹50 lakh

The latest season crowned Karan Veer Mehra as the winner, with Vivian Dsena as the runner-up. Karan’s journey was marked by his determination and strong gameplay, earning him the trophy and ₹50 lakh in prize money. The finale also had a surprising twist with fan-favorite Rajat Dalal’s unexpected eviction.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 POLL: Do you think Karanveer Mehra was the deserving winner of this season? VOTE