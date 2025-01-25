Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra’s ex-wife Nidhi Seth gets married again, writes: ‘Love is not a struggle but…’

Actor Nidhi Seth, ex-wife of Karan Veer Mehra, has tied the knot again. On January 25, Nidhi took to social media to share beautiful pictures with her new husband, dressed in traditional wedding attire. The couple wore garlands, symbolizing their union, as they smiled for the camera.

In an emotional caption, Nidhi Seth expressed her gratitude and love for her new partner, whom she referred to as "SK." She wrote, “You have shown me that love is not a struggle but a beautifully shared journey. In our marriage, it’s always 'we' over 'me.'”

Check out Nidhi Seth's post below:

Nidhi reflected on the bond they’ve built over the past two years, sharing how his loyalty, care, and kindness have transformed her life. She added, “I trust that our bond grows stronger each day. You’ve been my rock, standing by me through every joy and challenge. Thank you for saying 'YES' to me and for filling my life with love. I love you, SK.”

Fans and well-wishers flooded the post with love and congratulations, wishing the couple a happy and peaceful life together. Actress Falaq Naazz wrote, "Congratulations Nidhi. God bless you both." Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha commented, "How cute congratulations, my love, super duper, happy for you ." Nidhi’s new husband hasn’t been publicly introduced and is not tagged in the former actress' photos.

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 18 winner was married twice. After ending his first marriage with his childhood sweetheart Devika in 2018, he married Nidhi in 2021. They couldn't find their happily ever after and divorced in 2023. After Nidhi's divorce from Karan, the actress moved to Bangalore and she has been pursuing interior design as a career.

On the other hand, talking about Karan Veer Mehra, the actor seems to have found love again in his co-contestant Chum Darang. Fans are eager to ee how they take things forward now that they have stepped out of the Bigg Boss 18 house.

