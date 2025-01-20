Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra addresses comparisons with Sidharth Shukla; recalls late actor’s generosity when he ‘asked for a favor’
Karanveer Mehra lifted the coveted Bigg Boss 18 trophy and became the winner of the season. The actor has reacted to being compared to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.
Karanveer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18. His fans and friends are ecstatic with his win as this marks the actor's triumph in the second reality show after Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. During his time inside the house, the Bigg Boss 18 winner has often been compared with the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. After coming out of the house, Mehra reacts to the comparisons.
Karanveer Mehra is happy to be compared with Sidharth Shukla. Calling the late actor a 'big-hearted' person, the Bigg Boss 18 winner said, "Bohot achha ladka tha wo, bohot achha dost tha mera. Humne kafi zyada time spend nahi kiya, but we knew each other very well. And mein khush hu ki mujhe usse compare kiya jaa raha hain. Wo dil ka bohot bada insan tha."
(He was a very good guy, a very good friend of mine. We didn’t spend a lot of time together, but we knew each other very well. And I’m happy that I’m being compared to him. He was a person with a big heart.)
Check out Karanveer Mehra's response below:
He recalled a sweet gesture of the late actor and shared, "I remember mein jab naya naya tha Bombay, uske paaas ek bohot badi bike thi. Mein request kar raha tha mein portfolio ke liye tere bike ke paas khada hoke photo khichalu? Usne neeche aaya aur chabi deke gaye, bola ki backroad pe chalate huye photos kheech. Itni mehengi bike aur koi ayese hi dost ko dey dey toh aap samajh sakte ho uska dil kitna bada tha."
(I remember when I was new in Bombay, he had a really big bike. I requested him, “Can I take a picture standing next to your bike for my portfolio?” He came downstairs, handed me the keys, and said, “Take photos while riding on the back road.” Such an expensive bike, and he just gave it to a friend like that — you can understand how big-hearted he was.)
Talking about the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale, the two popular actors, Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra made it to the top 2. After a nail-biting moment, Salman Khan lifted Karan's hand and announced him as the winner of this season.
