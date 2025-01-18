Bigg Boss 18 Winner POLL: Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal; Which contestant among top 6 should win show? VOTE

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 18 is scheduled for January 19, and host Salman Khan will soon announce the winner of the show. The superstar is all set to lift the winner's hand in the air and present the trophy of the season. As anticipation for the grand finale soars, audiences are aggressively rooting for their favorite finalists, who have reached the final week after staying in the Bigg Boss house for more than three months.

After surviving the rollercoaster journey of Bigg Boss, six strong personalities have emerged as the finalists of Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal. With the finale just a few hours away, Pinkvilla is conducting an interesting poll for its viewers. The audiences can now vote for the one contestant they think will lift the trophy this season.

Vote now:

Which contestant among top 6 should win the show? Vote for your favorite now! Karan Veer Mehra Vivian Dsena Eisha Singh Chum Darang Avinash Mishra Rajat Dalal

For the uninformed, Shilpa Shirodkar's journey ended in the show before the six finalists were announced. While every season had five finalists, in the current iteration of the show, there are six participants in the top who will compete for the winner's title.

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, 2024. Several celebrities graced the show to promote their projects and interacted with contestants. On the premiere night, the contestants who entered the show were Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Bagga, Alice Kaushik, Nyrraa Banerji, Muskan Bamne, Hema Sharma and Gunratan Sadavarte.

After a few days, Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee entered as wild card contestants. Later, Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra were three wild card entries.

Despite severe competition, only six contestants secured their finalist spot. While their journeys have been full of ups and downs, their capacity to tackle situations won the hearts of the audience. It will be interesting to see which contestant wins the title of Bigg Boss 18 and receives the cash prize.

