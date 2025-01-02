Bigg Boss 18 Winner POLL: Which contestant among the top 10 deserves to win Salman Khan's show? Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena and more; VOTE

Bigg Boss Season 18, famous for its drama, is currently in the spotlight as it approaches its grand finale. Premiering on October 6, 2024, Salman Khan's show has entertained audiences from the start. With a mix of heated debates, genuine friendships, and heartfelt connections, the show offers a variety of experiences that keep viewers engaged.

18 contestants participated in Bigg Boss 18 and they are - Gunratan Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Nyrraa Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chaahat Pandey, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, and Shrutika Arjun.

After a few days, Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee entered as wild card contestants. A few days later, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry also stepped in as wild cards.

Many had to bid goodbye to the show after they received fewer votes from the audience. Gunratan Sadavarte walked out of the show due to professional commitments. Meanwhile, Muskan Bamne, Digvijay Rathee and Aditi Mistry were voted out by the contestants of Bigg Boss 18.

However, the contestants who could make it to the finale month because of their unfiltered personality and honesty are Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chaahat Pandey and Shrutika Arjun.

All these 10 contestants survived in the game for their strong opinions, real friendships and their intelligence. But only 5 among them will be a part of the grand finale episode and only 1 among the top 10 will lift the trophy of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18.

As the finale day of Salman Khan's show is just a few days away, vote for your favourite contestant who you think deserves to win Bigg Boss 18.

Vote for contestant who deserves to win Bigg Boss 18:

Who deserves to win Bigg Boss 18? Vote for your favorite now! Karan Veer Mehra Vivian Dsena Avinash Mishra Eisha Singh Rajat Dalal Kashish Kapoor Chum Darang Shilpa Shirodkar Chaahat Pandey Shrutika Arjun

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the results of this poll will be announced on Sunday (January 5).

