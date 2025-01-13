Bigg Boss 18 winner trophy unveiled, Salman Khan says 'Grand finale hone wala hai bohot khaas'; see PIC Inside
Ahead of Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, the makers of Salman Khan's show unveiled the trophy of the season. Scroll below to see the amazing award.
Bigg Boss 18 finale week is ongoing and among the total 23 contestants, only 7 participants managed to reach the last week of the show. After surviving in four walls of Bigg Boss for more than 3 months, finally, on December 19 the winner of the controversial reality show will be announced. While the top 7 contestants gear up for the special day, only one will lift the grand trophy of the season.
Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official Instagram page revealing the winner's trophy. In this promo, Salman Khan announces the date and time of the finale of the controversial show. A glimpse of the grand Bigg Boss 18 trophy is also seen in this video. The huge trophy is BB logo designed beautifully. Salman says, "Grand finale hone wala hai bohot khaas (Grand finale is going to be special)."
Take a look at Bigg Boss 18 winner trophy here-
Watch a glimpse of Bigg Boss 18 winner trophy here-
Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan, is scheduled to happen on January 19 at 9:30 PM. At present, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar are locked inside Bigg Boss 18 house. After reaching top 10, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey and Kashish Kapoor were evicted from the show.
In the latest weekend ka vaar episode of the show, the Punjab Kings players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh and Shreyas Iyer were seen on the show interacting with host Salman Khan. In this episode, the Indian cricketers even played a match with the boys of Bigg Boss 18. On this special episode, Shreyas Iyer was announced as the captain of Punjab Kings.
Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, in the forthcoming episodes of the show, the media will be seen grilling the contestants for their overall stint.
